JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $23.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Trading set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Vital Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.46.

Shares of NYSE:VTLE traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. 857,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.07. Vital Energy has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,392,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,214,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after buying an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

