JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 44.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MARA. Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

MARA stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.47. 20,068,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,373,954. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 5.95. MARA has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MARA will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MARA

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,836,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,149,031.50. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,643. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MARA by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

