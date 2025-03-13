Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell Buys 1,140 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 1,140 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $66,553.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,655.18. This represents a 1.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 1,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 1,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.75 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 5,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $318,750.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 3,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.75 per share, with a total value of $206,250.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of BHRB stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. The company has a market cap of $871.14 million and a P/E ratio of 24.25. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 91.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 841.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter worth $118,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

