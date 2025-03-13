Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $21.30 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,458 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 15,513 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 200,289 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,630,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $204.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

