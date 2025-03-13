King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,536,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This trade represents a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

