Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 820.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,533 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 652.9% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,800,000 after buying an additional 73,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

