Lancaster Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Lancaster Investment Management cut its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,354,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 26.6% of Lancaster Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lancaster Investment Management owned 0.66% of Liberty Global worth $30,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,730,000 after buying an additional 13,366,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 2,799.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after buying an additional 4,485,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Liberty Global by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 705,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,262,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,778,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 16.6% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,113,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,619,000 after purchasing an additional 300,305 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBTYA. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.10 to $12.60 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas V. Tompras sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $737,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,153 shares in the company, valued at $209,019.82. The trade was a 77.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $21.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $7.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

