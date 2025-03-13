Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,383 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 247.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

