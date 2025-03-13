Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $597.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Legacy Housing news, Director Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $423,677.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,022 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,318.78. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 54,252 shares of company stock worth $1,332,489 in the last three months. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.