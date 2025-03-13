Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.57 and last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 516678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LEVI. Barclays reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $76,821.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

