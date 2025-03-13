LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 98,201 shares during the period. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,696 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.