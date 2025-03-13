Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Director James Synge Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director James Synge sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $1,085,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,627.92. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Life360 Stock Performance

LIF opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Life360 by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Life360 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Further Reading

