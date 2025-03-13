Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Limoneira Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

LMNR traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 205,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.01 million, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.46. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Limoneira by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Limoneira by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

