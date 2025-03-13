LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Shares Up 16.3% – Should You Buy?

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.28). 840,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 751% from the average session volume of 98,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.40 ($0.24).

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.54.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

