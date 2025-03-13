Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the February 13th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance

Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 50,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,818. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.86%.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

