Loop Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Loop Capital from $141.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Shares of PLTR traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.62. The company had a trading volume of 99,601,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,538,062. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $30,858,651.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,908.64. This trade represents a 99.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 985,838 shares of company stock worth $75,333,389. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.