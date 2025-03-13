Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,777 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned 0.07% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

