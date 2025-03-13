Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 1,117 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,755,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

