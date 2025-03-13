Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 194,486.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,322,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 369.5% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 498,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after acquiring an additional 392,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 588.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 246,540 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 384,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,416,000 after buying an additional 186,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $130.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $115.43 and a 1 year high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.