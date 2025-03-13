Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 109,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $94.24 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

