Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the February 13th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Metallis Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTLFF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,758. Metallis Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
About Metallis Resources
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Metallis Resources
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.