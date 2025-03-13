Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 146.3% from the February 13th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Metallis Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLFF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 32,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,758. Metallis Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

