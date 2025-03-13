MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 28,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 34,693 shares.The stock last traded at $27.70 and had previously closed at $27.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MetroCity Bankshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $699.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Institutional Trading of MetroCity Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 345.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

