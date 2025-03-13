MGO Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 47,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 197,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $93.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

