Michael P. Gallagher Sells 135 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $16,494.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,839.28. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CPT opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.55. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.