Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading 1.4% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $384.42 and last traded at $385.54. 7,673,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 22,951,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.16.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.43.

Microsoft Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.92 and a 200 day moving average of $421.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,240,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $4,050,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 78,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $3,433,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

