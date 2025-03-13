Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Buys £308.88 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew King bought 24 shares of Mondi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,287 ($16.69) per share, with a total value of £308.88 ($400.57).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Andrew King sold 35,509 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £433,919.98 ($562,728.54).

On Wednesday, January 8th, Andrew King bought 26 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,161 ($15.06) per share, with a total value of £301.86 ($391.47).

Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,251.50 ($16.23) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,231.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,284.02. Mondi plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,134.50 ($14.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,618 ($20.98). The company has a market cap of £6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($20.75) to GBX 1,550 ($20.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

