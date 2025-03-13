Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.0 %

DD stock opened at $75.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.