Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,628,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 5,070.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 977,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,797,000 after purchasing an additional 958,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,917,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after buying an additional 654,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 188,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 147,872 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mplx

In other Mplx news, VP Shawn M. Lyon bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mplx Stock Up 1.1 %

MPLX stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $54.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.74%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.