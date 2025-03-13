MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.19). 111,721 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 65,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.21).

MyHealthChecked Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 12.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.87.

Get MyHealthChecked alerts:

About MyHealthChecked

(Get Free Report)

MyHealthChecked PLC, based in Cardiff, is an AIM-quoted pioneering UK healthcare company focused on a range of at-home healthcare and wellness tests.

MyHealthChecked is the umbrella brand of a range of at-home rapid tests, as well as DNA, RNA and blood sample collection kits which have been created to support customers on their journeys to wellness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MyHealthChecked Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyHealthChecked and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.