NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Up 179.6% in February

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, an increase of 179.6% from the February 13th total of 95,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NanoVibronix Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NAOV traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. 495,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. NanoVibronix has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.27.

Shares of NanoVibronix are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, March 14th. The 1-11 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

