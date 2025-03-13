Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.
Navigator has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navigator to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.
Navigator Stock Down 1.3 %
NVGS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.69. 359,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.39. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.
Navigator Company Profile
Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.
