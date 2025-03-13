Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $897.00 and last traded at $908.30. Approximately 1,544,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,395,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $919.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,014.26.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $383.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $950.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $845.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after purchasing an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.