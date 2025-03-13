NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.93. 50,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 541,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. Research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $152,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $844,661.83. This trade represents a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,036. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321 in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

