NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group

Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 299,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.03 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.