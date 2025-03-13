Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, an increase of 351.6% from the February 13th total of 93,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Nexxen International Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NEXN traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $7.63. 182,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,712. Nexxen International has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Nexxen International alerts:

Nexxen International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexxen International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexxen International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nexxen International by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nexxen International by 2,021.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Nexxen International in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Nexxen International

About Nexxen International

(Get Free Report)

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.