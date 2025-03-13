Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, an increase of 351.6% from the February 13th total of 93,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Nexxen International Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:NEXN traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $7.63. 182,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,712. Nexxen International has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 1.91.
Nexxen International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexxen International
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Nexxen International
About Nexxen International
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.