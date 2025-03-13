NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

