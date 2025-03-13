Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Trading 27.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) shot up 27.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 2,094,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 357,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 14.06.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

