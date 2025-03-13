Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s current price.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,459,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. This trade represents a 1.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,482,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,385,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

