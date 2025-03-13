Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Short Interest Down 89.7% in February

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the February 13th total of 395,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Ohmyhome Trading Up 1.1 %
Ohmyhome stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,329. Ohmyhome has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.
About Ohmyhome
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ohmyhome
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Ohmyhome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohmyhome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.