Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Short Interest Down 89.7% in February

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the February 13th total of 395,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ohmyhome Trading Up 1.1 %

Ohmyhome stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,329. Ohmyhome has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

