Oil Stocks Worth Watching – March 13th

Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and Procter & Gamble are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, extraction, refining, and distribution of oil and related products. Their market performance is often closely tied to fluctuations in global oil prices, economic conditions, and geopolitical events that influence the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,471,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,954,349. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.77. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $469.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded down $30.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $812.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,935. The company has a market capitalization of $167.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,002.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $984.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,430,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,602,826. Chevron has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $270.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.58. 5,443,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,856. The company has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.03. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,412,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.16 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $395.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $153.52 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Read More