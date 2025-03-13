Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 175.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,001 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,603 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,764,000 after buying an additional 116,568 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,726,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $151.17 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.49.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.85.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. This trade represents a 65.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

