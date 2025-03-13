Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

Orbit International Trading Up 3.9 %

ORBT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. Orbit International has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

