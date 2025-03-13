Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Announces Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.
Orbit International Trading Up 3.9 %
ORBT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. Orbit International has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.51.
Orbit International Company Profile
