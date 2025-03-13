PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $118-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.20 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY26 guidance to $0.90-0.95 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,053,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,290. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.12.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.02% and a negative net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $121.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $143,319.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,029.18. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 1,569 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $31,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,311 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,220. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,048 shares of company stock valued at $186,699 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

