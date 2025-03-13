Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) Announces Earnings Results

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 million.
Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PHLT opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.03. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.35.
