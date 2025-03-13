Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) Announces Earnings Results

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 million.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHLT opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.03. Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

Performant Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

