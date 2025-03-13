Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.
PEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.67.
In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$79,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,797 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.82, for a total value of C$75,907.73. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,750 shares of company stock worth $411,718 and sold 208,306 shares worth $3,478,583. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
