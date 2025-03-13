PFG Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. PFG Advisors owned 4.08% of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEC opened at $99.17 on Thursday. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.21 and a 1-year high of $101.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17.

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

