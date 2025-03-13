Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $25.78. 8,341,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 39,443,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

