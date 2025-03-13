PGGM Investments Has $11.33 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,736 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PayPal were worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $387,435,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,189,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,912,000 after purchasing an additional 364,851 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

