PGGM Investments Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,997 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 3,306 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 309,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $37,498,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 84,367 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 336,804 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,689,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

TJX opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

