PGGM Investments Trims Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.09% of argenx worth $34,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 35.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,486 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in argenx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,797,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in argenx by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 482,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,470,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in argenx by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,018,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in argenx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on argenx from $717.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.00.

argenx stock opened at $591.45 on Thursday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $349.86 and a 1-year high of $678.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $639.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $595.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -672.10 and a beta of 0.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

